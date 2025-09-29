Albion Financial Group UT Purchases 190 Shares of Lockheed Martin Corporation $LMT

Albion Financial Group UT grew its position in Lockheed Martin Corporation (NYSE:LMT – Free Report) by 0.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 30,293 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 190 shares during the quarter. Albion Financial Group UT’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $14,030,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Sound Income Strategies LLC raised its position in shares of Lockheed Martin by 19.4% in the second quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 1,916 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $887,000 after purchasing an additional 311 shares during the period. Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Lockheed Martin by 5.7% in the second quarter. Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc. now owns 5,781 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $2,678,000 after purchasing an additional 311 shares during the period. First County Bank CT bought a new position in shares of Lockheed Martin in the second quarter valued at approximately $228,000. Investment Advisory Services Inc. TX ADV raised its position in shares of Lockheed Martin by 4.7% in the second quarter. Investment Advisory Services Inc. TX ADV now owns 486 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $225,000 after purchasing an additional 22 shares during the period. Finally, Independence Bank of Kentucky raised its position in shares of Lockheed Martin by 1.2% in the second quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 3,269 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,514,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 74.19% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:LMT opened at $487.53 on Monday. Lockheed Martin Corporation has a 52 week low of $410.11 and a 52 week high of $618.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.47, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.98. The company’s fifty day moving average is $448.68 and its 200-day moving average is $459.59. The company has a market capitalization of $113.82 billion, a PE ratio of 27.45, a P/E/G ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 0.26.

Lockheed Martin ( NYSE:LMT Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 22nd. The aerospace company reported $7.29 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.57 by $0.72. Lockheed Martin had a net margin of 5.85% and a return on equity of 107.60%. The company had revenue of $18.16 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.59 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $7.11 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .2% compared to the same quarter last year. Lockheed Martin has set its FY 2025 guidance at 21.700-22.000 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Lockheed Martin Corporation will post 27.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on LMT shares. UBS Group dropped their price target on shares of Lockheed Martin from $498.00 to $453.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 23rd. TD Cowen reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $480.00 target price (down previously from $500.00) on shares of Lockheed Martin in a research report on Thursday, July 10th. Cowen lowered shares of Lockheed Martin from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 10th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $551.00 price target on shares of Lockheed Martin and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, July 14th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of Lockheed Martin from $520.00 to $465.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have given a Buy rating and fourteen have given a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $494.00.

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. The company operates through Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space segments.

