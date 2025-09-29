AeroVironment (NASDAQ:AVAV) Sets New 12-Month High – What’s Next?

AeroVironment, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVAV – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $315.50 and last traded at $312.55, with a volume of 161882 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $301.20.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have issued reports on AVAV shares. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $300.00 price target on shares of AeroVironment in a research note on Wednesday, September 10th. Royal Bank Of Canada upped their target price on AeroVironment from $300.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Wedbush raised AeroVironment to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 25th. Zacks Research lowered AeroVironment from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 23rd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group began coverage on AeroVironment in a research report on Monday, August 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $305.00 target price on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, sixteen have issued a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, AeroVironment currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $295.23.

AeroVironment Price Performance

The company has a fifty day moving average of $257.27 and a 200-day moving average of $204.09. The firm has a market cap of $15.72 billion, a P/E ratio of -493.80, a P/E/G ratio of 5.11 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 5.96 and a quick ratio of 5.12.

AeroVironment (NASDAQ:AVAV – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, September 9th. The aerospace company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.34 by ($0.02). AeroVironment had a positive return on equity of 4.67% and a negative net margin of 4.14%.The company had revenue of $454.68 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $446.16 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.89 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 140.0% compared to the same quarter last year. AeroVironment has set its FY 2026 guidance at 3.600-3.70 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that AeroVironment, Inc. will post 3.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at AeroVironment

In related news, CEO Wahid Nawabi sold 17,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $263.05, for a total transaction of $4,550,765.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 122,233 shares in the company, valued at approximately $32,153,390.65. This represents a 12.40% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 0.81% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Corient Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in AeroVironment in the 2nd quarter valued at $433,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its stake in AeroVironment by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 20,717 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $5,903,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares during the period. Cim Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in AeroVironment in the 2nd quarter valued at $729,000. Cim LLC bought a new position in AeroVironment in the 2nd quarter valued at $435,000. Finally, Castleark Management LLC bought a new position in AeroVironment in the 2nd quarter valued at $8,449,000. Institutional investors own 86.38% of the company’s stock.

AeroVironment Company Profile

AeroVironment, Inc designs, develops, produces, delivers, and supports a portfolio of robotic systems and related services for government agencies and businesses in the United States and internationally. It operates through Small Unmanned Aircraft Systems (SUAS), Tactical Missile System (TMS), Medium Unmanned Aircraft Systems (MUAS), and High Altitude Pseudo-Satellite Systems (HAPS) segments.

