B. Riley Issues Positive Forecast for Madrigal Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MDGL) Stock Price

Madrigal Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MDGL – Get Free Report) had its price target increased by equities research analysts at B. Riley from $460.00 to $560.00 in a report released on Monday,Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock. B. Riley’s target price points to a potential upside of 28.06% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on the company. TD Cowen raised their price objective on Madrigal Pharmaceuticals from $390.00 to $554.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 26th. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price target on Madrigal Pharmaceuticals from $428.00 to $526.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 12th. HC Wainwright initiated coverage on Madrigal Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, September 4th. They set a “buy” rating and a $500.00 price target on the stock. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $523.00 price objective (up from $458.00) on shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, August 12th. Finally, Cowen restated a “buy” rating on shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, August 26th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $495.88.

Madrigal Pharmaceuticals stock traded up $13.05 during trading on Monday, reaching $437.28. The company had a trading volume of 100,659 shares, compared to its average volume of 374,397. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $386.79 and its 200 day simple moving average is $333.71. Madrigal Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $200.63 and a 1-year high of $457.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.71 billion, a PE ratio of -34.15 and a beta of -1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 4.78 and a current ratio of 5.11.

Madrigal Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MDGL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.90) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($3.48) by $1.58. The company had revenue of $212.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $158.94 million. Madrigal Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 38.38% and a negative net margin of 54.68%.The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1357.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($7.10) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Madrigal Pharmaceuticals will post -23.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO William John Sibold sold 7,616 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $400.18, for a total value of $3,047,770.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 109,753 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $43,920,955.54. This represents a 6.49% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Paul A. Friedman sold 129,172 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $370.24, for a total value of $47,824,641.28. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 187,164 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $69,295,599.36. This represents a 40.83% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders acquired 165,683 shares of company stock valued at $61,921,142 and sold 309,019 shares valued at $112,705,072. Corporate insiders own 21.50% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 4,459 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,349,000 after buying an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 11,263 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,731,000 after buying an additional 31 shares in the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC raised its stake in shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals by 6.6% in the 2nd quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 699 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $212,000 after buying an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals by 38.9% in the 1st quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 157 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Orion Porfolio Solutions LLC raised its position in shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals by 1.3% during the second quarter. Orion Porfolio Solutions LLC now owns 3,638 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,101,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.50% of the company’s stock.

Madrigal Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of therapeutics for the treatment of non-alcoholic steatohepatitis (NASH) in the United States. Its lead product candidate is resmetirom, a liver-directed thyroid hormone receptor beta agonist, which is in Phase 3 clinical trials for treating NASH.

