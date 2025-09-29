LVW Advisors LLC Takes Position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF $VIG

LVW Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 996 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $204,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 12.4% in the 1st quarter. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,138 shares of the company’s stock worth $609,000 after buying an additional 346 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 12.8% during the 1st quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,413,464 shares of the company’s stock worth $274,198,000 after acquiring an additional 160,813 shares during the period. Accredited Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 10.0% in the first quarter. Accredited Wealth Management LLC now owns 25,022 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,854,000 after acquiring an additional 2,270 shares during the last quarter. Country Club Bank grew its holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 5.5% in the first quarter. Country Club Bank now owns 67,232 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,905,000 after purchasing an additional 3,515 shares during the period. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC increased its position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 87.9% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 3,039 shares of the company’s stock worth $590,000 after purchasing an additional 1,422 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:VIG opened at $215.40 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $97.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.32 and a beta of 0.85. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $210.78 and its two-hundred day moving average is $200.82. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a fifty-two week low of $169.32 and a fifty-two week high of $217.32.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

