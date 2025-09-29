V Square Quantitative Management LLC Has $1.61 Million Position in ConocoPhillips $COP

V Square Quantitative Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Free Report) by 9.6% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 17,939 shares of the energy producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,568 shares during the quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC’s holdings in ConocoPhillips were worth $1,610,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of COP. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of ConocoPhillips by 379.7% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 40,094,754 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $4,210,751,000 after purchasing an additional 31,736,423 shares during the period. Nuveen LLC acquired a new stake in ConocoPhillips in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $658,981,000. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its position in ConocoPhillips by 190.5% in the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 4,664,408 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $484,539,000 after buying an additional 3,058,505 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in ConocoPhillips by 30.2% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 8,972,545 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $942,297,000 after buying an additional 2,080,625 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG raised its position in ConocoPhillips by 53.8% in the 1st quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 5,240,275 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $550,334,000 after buying an additional 1,834,118 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.36% of the company’s stock.

ConocoPhillips Stock Up 1.7%

COP stock opened at $98.47 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $94.85 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $92.99. The company has a market cap of $122.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.22, a P/E/G ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 0.69. ConocoPhillips has a twelve month low of $79.88 and a twelve month high of $116.08.

ConocoPhillips Announces Dividend

ConocoPhillips ( NYSE:COP Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 7th. The energy producer reported $1.42 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.36 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $14.94 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.39 billion. ConocoPhillips had a return on equity of 14.60% and a net margin of 15.26%.The business’s revenue was up 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.98 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that ConocoPhillips will post 8.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 2nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 18th were paid a dividend of $0.78 per share. This represents a $3.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.2%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 18th. ConocoPhillips’s payout ratio is currently 41.88%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on COP. Royal Bank Of Canada dropped their target price on ConocoPhillips from $115.00 to $113.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 11th. Wells Fargo & Company reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $117.00 target price (up previously from $113.00) on shares of ConocoPhillips in a research report on Thursday, June 26th. Melius Research began coverage on ConocoPhillips in a research report on Wednesday, August 20th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $117.00 target price on the stock. Wall Street Zen raised ConocoPhillips from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, September 20th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on ConocoPhillips from $113.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, September 22nd. Sixteen analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $120.14.

ConocoPhillips Profile

ConocoPhillips explores for, produces, transports, and markets crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG), and natural gas liquids in the United States, Canada, China, Libya, Malaysia, Norway, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company's portfolio includes unconventional plays in North America; conventional assets in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia; global LNG developments; oil sands assets in Canada; and an inventory of global exploration prospects.

See Also

