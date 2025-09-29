Capital Insight Partners LLC Purchases New Position in Axon Enterprise, Inc $AXON

Capital Insight Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Axon Enterprise, Inc (NASDAQ:AXON – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 647 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $536,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Axon Enterprise in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $214,000. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund purchased a new position in shares of Axon Enterprise in the first quarter valued at $1,110,000. Quotient Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Axon Enterprise in the first quarter valued at $438,000. CX Institutional acquired a new stake in Axon Enterprise during the 1st quarter valued at $115,000. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its holdings in Axon Enterprise by 11.8% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,454 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $765,000 after buying an additional 154 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.08% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Axon Enterprise

In related news, CAO Jennifer H. Mak sold 77 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $760.00, for a total transaction of $58,520.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer owned 15,003 shares in the company, valued at $11,402,280. This represents a 0.51% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, President Joshua Isner sold 15,919 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $746.26, for a total transaction of $11,879,712.94. Following the completion of the transaction, the president directly owned 238,379 shares in the company, valued at $177,892,712.54. This represents a 6.26% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 44,932 shares of company stock worth $34,408,816. 5.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Axon Enterprise Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ AXON opened at $708.84 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 2.95, a quick ratio of 2.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The company has a market capitalization of $55.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 175.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 27.53 and a beta of 1.40. Axon Enterprise, Inc has a twelve month low of $388.37 and a twelve month high of $885.91. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $758.60 and a 200-day simple moving average of $703.76.

Axon Enterprise (NASDAQ:AXON – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 4th. The biotechnology company reported $2.12 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.54 by $0.58. Axon Enterprise had a net margin of 13.64% and a return on equity of 6.80%. The firm had revenue of $668.54 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $641.77 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.20 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 32.6% on a year-over-year basis. Axon Enterprise has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Axon Enterprise, Inc will post 5.8 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Bank of America raised their target price on Axon Enterprise from $895.00 to $1,000.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 6th. Craig Hallum upgraded Axon Enterprise from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $900.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 5th. Wolfe Research began coverage on Axon Enterprise in a research report on Monday, July 7th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $870.00 target price on shares of Axon Enterprise in a research note on Wednesday, September 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a $885.00 price target on shares of Axon Enterprise and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 11th. Fourteen analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $841.64.

About Axon Enterprise

Axon Enterprise, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells conducted energy devices (CEDs) under the TASER brand in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Software and Sensors, and TASER. The company also offers hardware and cloud-based software solutions that enable law enforcement to capture, securely store, manage, share, and analyze video and other digital evidence.

