Invesco LLC Trims Position in Mondelez International, Inc. $MDLZ

Invesco LLC decreased its position in shares of Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Free Report) by 12.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 9,023 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,257 shares during the quarter. Invesco LLC’s holdings in Mondelez International were worth $609,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in shares of Mondelez International by 90.1% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 29,017,101 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,968,811,000 after purchasing an additional 13,755,181 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen LLC bought a new position in Mondelez International in the 1st quarter worth approximately $866,843,000. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in Mondelez International by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 12,547,186 shares of the company’s stock valued at $851,327,000 after buying an additional 137,604 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in Mondelez International by 57.6% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 9,446,774 shares of the company’s stock valued at $640,964,000 after buying an additional 3,454,174 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bahl & Gaynor Inc. raised its position in shares of Mondelez International by 1.5% during the first quarter. Bahl & Gaynor Inc. now owns 6,147,235 shares of the company’s stock valued at $417,090,000 after buying an additional 89,362 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.32% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

MDLZ has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Mondelez International from $66.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 30th. Evercore ISI decreased their price target on shares of Mondelez International from $73.00 to $72.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Sanford C. Bernstein raised their price objective on Mondelez International from $79.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 30th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on Mondelez International from $78.00 to $74.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Mondelez International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $66.00 to $78.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 17th. Fourteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, five have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $71.89.

Mondelez International Stock Up 1.3%

Shares of NASDAQ MDLZ opened at $63.36 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. Mondelez International, Inc. has a 12-month low of $53.95 and a 12-month high of $75.11. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $63.54 and its 200-day moving average price is $65.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $81.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.21, a P/E/G ratio of 4.79 and a beta of 0.44.

Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 29th. The company reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.05. Mondelez International had a return on equity of 15.35% and a net margin of 9.84%.The company had revenue of $8.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.82 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.86 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. Mondelez International has set its FY 2025 guidance at 3.100-3.100 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Mondelez International, Inc. will post 2.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Mondelez International Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 30th will be given a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 30th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.2%. This is an increase from Mondelez International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. Mondelez International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 68.86%.

About Mondelez International

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and sells snack food and beverage products in the Latin America, North America, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It provides biscuits and baked snacks, including cookies, crackers, salted snacks, snack bars, and cakes and pastries; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products.

