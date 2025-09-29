Cigna Group $CI Shares Sold by Campion Asset Management

Campion Asset Management cut its holdings in shares of Cigna Group (NYSE:CI – Free Report) by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,435 shares of the health services provider’s stock after selling 45 shares during the period. Campion Asset Management’s holdings in Cigna Group were worth $474,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Flaharty Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cigna Group during the first quarter valued at about $28,000. 1248 Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Cigna Group during the first quarter worth about $29,000. Activest Wealth Management lifted its position in shares of Cigna Group by 360.0% during the first quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 92 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. Retirement Wealth Solutions LLC lifted its position in shares of Cigna Group by 74.1% during the second quarter. Retirement Wealth Solutions LLC now owns 101 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Saudi Central Bank bought a new position in shares of Cigna Group during the first quarter worth about $36,000. 86.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Cigna Group from $341.00 to $340.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 14th. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Cigna Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, September 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a $415.00 price target on shares of Cigna Group and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 5th. TD Cowen raised shares of Cigna Group to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 23rd. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $365.00 price target on shares of Cigna Group in a research report on Tuesday, August 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fourteen have issued a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $371.81.

Cigna Group Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE CI opened at $286.04 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $292.71 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $310.49. Cigna Group has a 52-week low of $256.89 and a 52-week high of $358.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $76.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.61, a P/E/G ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 0.48.

Cigna Group (NYSE:CI – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The health services provider reported $7.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.15 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $67.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $62.61 billion. Cigna Group had a net margin of 1.92% and a return on equity of 18.80%. Cigna Group’s revenue was up 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $6.72 earnings per share. Cigna Group has set its FY 2025 guidance at 29.600- EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Cigna Group will post 29.77 earnings per share for the current year.

Cigna Group Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 18th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 4th were issued a dividend of $1.51 per share. This represents a $6.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 4th. Cigna Group’s payout ratio is 32.97%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Cigna Group

In other news, insider Nicole S. Jones sold 28,526 shares of Cigna Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total transaction of $8,557,800.00. Following the sale, the insider owned 25,648 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,694,400. The trade was a 52.66% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Cigna Group Company Profile

The Cigna Group, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance and related products and services in the United States. Its Evernorth Health Services segment provides a range of coordinated and point solution health services, including pharmacy benefits, home delivery pharmacy, specialty pharmacy, distribution, and care delivery and management solutions to health plans, employers, government organizations, and health care providers.

