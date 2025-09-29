Generate Investment Management Ltd Buys Shares of 8,396 S&P Global Inc. $SPGI

Generate Investment Management Ltd purchased a new stake in S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 8,396 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $4,427,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Divergent Planning LLC purchased a new stake in shares of S&P Global in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $303,000. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC raised its position in S&P Global by 6.3% in the second quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 12,456 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $6,568,000 after purchasing an additional 733 shares during the period. SCS Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in S&P Global in the first quarter valued at approximately $240,000. Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in S&P Global by 4.6% during the second quarter. Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 31,323 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $16,562,000 after purchasing an additional 1,383 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Caxton Associates LLP purchased a new position in shares of S&P Global during the first quarter worth $386,000. 87.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get S&P Global alerts:

S&P Global Trading Up 0.6%

SPGI opened at $487.66 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 0.98. S&P Global Inc. has a one year low of $427.14 and a one year high of $579.05. The company has a market cap of $148.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.51, a PEG ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 1.20. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $539.72 and its 200-day simple moving average is $515.49.

S&P Global Announces Dividend

S&P Global ( NYSE:SPGI Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The business services provider reported $4.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.18 by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $3.76 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.65 billion. S&P Global had a return on equity of 15.11% and a net margin of 27.30%.The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $4.04 earnings per share. S&P Global has set its FY 2025 guidance at 17.000-17.250 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that S&P Global Inc. will post 17.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 25th will be paid a dividend of $0.96 per share. This represents a $3.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.8%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 25th. S&P Global’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 29.54%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on SPGI shares. Oppenheimer increased their target price on S&P Global from $567.00 to $592.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 2nd. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of S&P Global from $604.00 to $621.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 1st. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on S&P Global from $660.00 to $661.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, September 19th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on S&P Global from $595.00 to $615.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on S&P Global from $575.00 to $625.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and thirteen have assigned a Buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, S&P Global currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $614.46.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on SPGI

About S&P Global

(Free Report)

S&P Global, Inc engages in the provision of transparent and independent ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and data to the capital and commodity markets worldwide. It operates through the following segments: Market Intelligence, Ratings, Commodity Insights, Mobility, Indices, and Engineering Solutions.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for S&P Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for S&P Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.