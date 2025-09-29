Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF $SCHD Holdings Increased by Prepared Retirement Institute LLC

Prepared Retirement Institute LLC grew its holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD – Free Report) by 2.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 551,977 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,567 shares during the period. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF comprises approximately 8.6% of Prepared Retirement Institute LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. Prepared Retirement Institute LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF were worth $14,627,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Lederer & Associates Investment Counsel CA increased its stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 1.5% in the second quarter. Lederer & Associates Investment Counsel CA now owns 25,162 shares of the company’s stock worth $667,000 after purchasing an additional 375 shares during the period. Cowa LLC increased its stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 0.3% in the first quarter. Cowa LLC now owns 121,867 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,407,000 after purchasing an additional 394 shares during the period. Gateway Wealth Partners LLC increased its stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 3.2% in the first quarter. Gateway Wealth Partners LLC now owns 12,883 shares of the company’s stock worth $360,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. Clear Point Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 1.4% in the first quarter. Clear Point Advisors Inc. now owns 30,008 shares of the company’s stock worth $839,000 after purchasing an additional 404 shares during the period. Finally, Mirador Capital Partners LP increased its stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 2.0% in the second quarter. Mirador Capital Partners LP now owns 20,644 shares of the company’s stock worth $547,000 after purchasing an additional 404 shares during the period.

SCHD opened at $27.21 on Monday. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF has a 12-month low of $23.87 and a 12-month high of $29.72. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $27.32 and its 200-day simple moving average is $26.77. The company has a market capitalization of $70.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.57 and a beta of 0.88.

The Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF (SCHD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Dow Jones U.S. Dividend 100 index, a market-cap-weighted index of 100 dividend-paying US equities. SCHD was launched on Oct 20, 2011 and is managed by Schwab.

