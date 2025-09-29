Greenbush Financial Group LLC Buys 5,149 Shares of Vanguard Value ETF $VTV

Greenbush Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Free Report) by 7.6% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 72,687 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,149 shares during the period. Vanguard Value ETF makes up approximately 5.6% of Greenbush Financial Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. Greenbush Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $12,847,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its holdings in Vanguard Value ETF by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 54,080,352 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,238,953,000 after buying an additional 222,265 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Vanguard Value ETF by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 20,213,786 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,491,729,000 after buying an additional 107,405 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its holdings in Vanguard Value ETF by 5.2% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 10,683,062 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,848,259,000 after buying an additional 531,068 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Value ETF by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 9,985,009 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,724,810,000 after buying an additional 442,395 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Financial Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 0.9% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. now owns 7,683,731 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,327,288,000 after purchasing an additional 70,549 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Value ETF Stock Up 0.8%

NYSEARCA VTV opened at $186.57 on Monday. Vanguard Value ETF has a 12-month low of $150.43 and a 12-month high of $187.19. The company has a market capitalization of $146.22 billion, a PE ratio of 18.14 and a beta of 0.89. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $181.65 and its 200-day moving average is $174.46.

About Vanguard Value ETF

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

