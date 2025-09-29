First County Bank CT Has $2.71 Million Stock Position in Oracle Corporation $ORCL

First County Bank CT lowered its holdings in shares of Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL – Free Report) by 7.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 12,384 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after selling 1,016 shares during the period. Oracle makes up about 1.5% of First County Bank CT’s holdings, making the stock its 17th biggest position. First County Bank CT’s holdings in Oracle were worth $2,708,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Redmont Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Oracle in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Inlight Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Oracle in the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Oracle by 284.9% in the first quarter. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC now owns 204 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 151 shares during the period. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Oracle in the second quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Graybill Wealth Management LTD. bought a new position in shares of Oracle in the first quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.44% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE ORCL opened at $283.29 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $805.03 billion, a PE ratio of 65.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 1.46. Oracle Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $118.86 and a fifty-two week high of $345.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.33, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.62. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $258.19 and a 200-day moving average of $201.16.

Oracle ( NYSE:ORCL Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, September 9th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.47 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.48 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $14.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.04 billion. Oracle had a net margin of 21.08% and a return on equity of 72.93%. Oracle’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.39 earnings per share. Oracle has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 1.270-1.310 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Oracle Corporation will post 5 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, October 9th will be given a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.7%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 9th. Oracle’s payout ratio is presently 46.30%.

In related news, Director William G. Parrett sold 11,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $306.00, for a total transaction of $3,519,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 17,764 shares in the company, valued at $5,435,784. The trade was a 39.30% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Michael D. Sicilia sold 33,845 shares of Oracle stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $321.16, for a total value of $10,869,660.20. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 132,656 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $42,603,800.96. This trade represents a 20.33% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 112,092 shares of company stock valued at $32,960,165 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 42.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on ORCL shares. Rothschild & Co Redburn started coverage on Oracle in a report on Thursday. They issued a “sell” rating and a $175.00 target price on the stock. Guggenheim raised their target price on Oracle from $250.00 to $375.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 10th. Raymond James Financial restated a “strong-buy” rating on shares of Oracle in a report on Wednesday, June 18th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on Oracle from $270.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Oracle from $246.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-five have assigned a Buy rating, nine have given a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Oracle presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $304.71.

Oracle Corporation offers products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise resource planning (ERP), Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise performance management, Oracle Fusion cloud supply chain and manufacturing management, Oracle Fusion cloud human capital management, Oracle Cerner healthcare, Oracle Advertising, and NetSuite applications suite, as well as Oracle Fusion Sales, Service, and Marketing.

