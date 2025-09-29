Elser Financial Planning Inc Sells 1,502 Shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF $VEU

Elser Financial Planning Inc lessened its position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU – Free Report) by 25.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,292 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,502 shares during the period. Elser Financial Planning Inc’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF were worth $287,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Cheviot Value Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. PFS Partners LLC bought a new position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Avalon Trust Co bought a new position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Beacon Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $42,000. Finally, Pandora Wealth Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $48,000.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF Trading Up 0.4%

NYSEARCA:VEU opened at $70.72 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $69.40 and a 200 day simple moving average of $65.63. The stock has a market cap of $48.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.97 and a beta of 0.82. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF has a 1-year low of $53.65 and a 1-year high of $72.13.

About Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the FTSE All-World ex US Index (the Index). The Index includes approximately 2,200 stocks of companies in 46 countries, from both developed and emerging markets worldwide.

