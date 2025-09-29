Smith Salley Wealth Management Has $2.74 Million Holdings in Chubb Limited $CB

Smith Salley Wealth Management raised its stake in Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB – Free Report) by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 9,452 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 272 shares during the quarter. Smith Salley Wealth Management’s holdings in Chubb were worth $2,738,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. GQG Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Chubb by 112.1% in the 1st quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 9,394,018 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,836,899,000 after purchasing an additional 4,964,298 shares during the last quarter. Demars Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in Chubb by 16.4% in the first quarter. Demars Financial Group LLC now owns 6,238,632 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,884,004,000 after buying an additional 878,177 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its stake in Chubb by 6.9% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 4,696,682 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,418,398,000 after buying an additional 304,751 shares in the last quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC raised its holdings in shares of Chubb by 1.1% in the first quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 2,784,053 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $840,756,000 after purchasing an additional 30,334 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Chubb in the first quarter valued at approximately $562,221,000. Institutional investors own 83.81% of the company’s stock.

In other Chubb news, Director Michael Corbat bought 425 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 25th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $269.80 per share, with a total value of $114,665.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director owned 2,450 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $661,010. This trade represents a 20.99% increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider John J. Lupica sold 5,513 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $290.06, for a total transaction of $1,599,100.78. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 91,180 shares in the company, valued at $26,447,670.80. This represents a 5.70% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.86% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NYSE:CB opened at $280.77 on Monday. Chubb Limited has a one year low of $252.16 and a one year high of $306.91. The company has a market cap of $111.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.39, a P/E/G ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 0.56. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $273.84 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $282.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 0.28 and a quick ratio of 0.28.

Chubb (NYSE:CB – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 22nd. The financial services provider reported $6.14 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.84 by $0.30. The firm had revenue of $14.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.53 billion. Chubb had a net margin of 16.08% and a return on equity of 12.34%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $5.38 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Chubb Limited will post 21.52 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 12th will be given a dividend of $0.97 per share. This represents a $3.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.4%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 12th. Chubb’s dividend payout ratio is presently 17.12%.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on CB. Barclays downgraded shares of Chubb from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $321.00 to $298.00 in a report on Monday, July 7th. Hsbc Global Res downgraded shares of Chubb from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 1st. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Chubb from $300.00 to $295.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 18th. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Chubb to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 16th. Finally, UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of Chubb from $304.00 to $292.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, five have given a Buy rating, eleven have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $303.06.

Chubb Company Profile

Chubb Limited provides insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. The company's North America Commercial P&C Insurance segment offers commercial property, casualty, workers' compensation, package policies, risk management, financial lines, marine, construction, environmental, medical risk, cyber risk, surety, and casualty; and group accident and health insurance to large, middle market, and small commercial businesses.

