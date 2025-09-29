Banco Bradesco SA (BBD) To Go Ex-Dividend on October 1st

Banco Bradesco SA (NYSE:BBD – Get Free Report) declared a special dividend on Friday, September 19th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 1st will be given a dividend of 0.0558 per share by the bank on Monday, May 11th. This represents a dividend yield of 430.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 1st.
Banco Bradesco has a dividend payout ratio of 9.8% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Banco Bradesco to earn $0.43 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.04 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 9.3%.
Banco Bradesco Stock Up 0.9%
BBD opened at $3.30 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $3.02 and a 200-day moving average price of $2.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.45 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 1.11. Banco Bradesco has a one year low of $1.84 and a one year high of $3.41.
Banco Bradesco Company Profile
Banco Bradesco SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides various banking products and services to individuals, corporates, and businesses in Brazil and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Banking and Insurance. It provides current, savings, click, and salary accounts; real estate credit, vehicle financing, payroll loans, mortgage loans, microcredit, leasing, and personal and installment credit; overdraft and agribusiness loans; debit and business cards; financial and security services; consortium products; car, personal accident, dental, travel, and life insurance; investment products; pension products; foreign currency exchange services; capitalization bonds; and internet banking services.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Banco Bradesco
- How to Most Effectively Use the MarketBeat Earnings Screener
- SoundHound Breaks Critical Resistance: How High Can It Get Now?
- How is Compound Interest Calculated?
- Klarna IPO: BNPL Stock or Something Bigger?
- 3 Ways To Invest In Coffee, Other Than Drinking It
- Why Teradyne Is a Core Play in the AI Hardware Boom
Receive News & Ratings for Banco Bradesco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Banco Bradesco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.