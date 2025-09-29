SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust $GLDM Shares Sold by Oceanside Advisors LLC

Oceanside Advisors LLC lessened its stake in shares of SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust (NYSEARCA:GLDM – Free Report) by 15.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,492 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,173 shares during the quarter. Oceanside Advisors LLC’s holdings in SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust were worth $425,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. boosted its stake in SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust by 12.3% in the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. now owns 14,596,294 shares of the company’s stock valued at $903,365,000 after acquiring an additional 1,596,294 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust in the 1st quarter valued at about $395,321,000. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. boosted its position in shares of SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust by 7.0% in the 1st quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 4,004,390 shares of the company’s stock valued at $247,832,000 after purchasing an additional 261,613 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust by 55.3% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,729,216 shares of the company’s stock worth $168,911,000 after buying an additional 972,011 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust by 23.6% during the 1st quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 2,715,752 shares of the company’s stock worth $168,078,000 after buying an additional 518,772 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA GLDM opened at $74.59 on Monday. SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust has a twelve month low of $50.67 and a twelve month high of $75.04. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $68.86 and a two-hundred day moving average of $66.04.

The SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust (GLDM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the LBMA Gold Price index. The fund tracks the gold spot price, less expenses and liabilities, using gold bars held in London vaults. GLDM was launched on Jun 25, 2018 and is issued by State Street.

