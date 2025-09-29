Fifth Third Securities Inc. Trims Stock Holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF $BSV

Fifth Third Securities Inc. lowered its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV – Free Report) by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 50,992 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,693 shares during the quarter. Fifth Third Securities Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF were worth $4,013,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. West Paces Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 45.3% during the 1st quarter. West Paces Advisors Inc. now owns 436 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 136 shares during the period. NorthRock Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 385.6% in the first quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC now owns 471 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 374 shares during the period. North Capital Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF in the first quarter worth $39,000. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 36.7% in the first quarter. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. now owns 533 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 143 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bristlecone Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $47,000.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF Stock Performance

BSV opened at $78.82 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $78.73 and its 200 day moving average is $78.37. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $76.93 and a fifty-two week high of $79.16.

About Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 1-5 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

