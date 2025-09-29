V Square Quantitative Management LLC Has $1.51 Million Stake in U.S. Bancorp $USB

V Square Quantitative Management LLC boosted its stake in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Free Report) by 3.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 33,459 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,148 shares during the quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC’s holdings in U.S. Bancorp were worth $1,514,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of USB. Wesbanco Bank Inc. boosted its stake in U.S. Bancorp by 31.6% in the 1st quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc. now owns 325,056 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $13,724,000 after purchasing an additional 78,146 shares during the period. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC boosted its stake in U.S. Bancorp by 10.6% in the 1st quarter. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC now owns 6,784 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $286,000 after purchasing an additional 649 shares during the period. Ally Financial Inc. boosted its stake in U.S. Bancorp by 12.3% in the 1st quarter. Ally Financial Inc. now owns 91,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,842,000 after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares during the period. United Community Bank boosted its stake in U.S. Bancorp by 21.8% in the 1st quarter. United Community Bank now owns 49,066 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,072,000 after purchasing an additional 8,796 shares during the period. Finally, Jump Financial LLC boosted its stake in U.S. Bancorp by 1,952.5% in the 1st quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 840,308 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $35,478,000 after purchasing an additional 799,368 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 77.60% of the company’s stock.

Get U.S. Bancorp alerts:

U.S. Bancorp Price Performance

NYSE:USB opened at $49.42 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. The company has a market capitalization of $76.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.82, a P/E/G ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.05. U.S. Bancorp has a 12 month low of $35.18 and a 12 month high of $53.98. The business’s 50-day moving average is $47.40 and its 200 day moving average is $44.38.

U.S. Bancorp Increases Dividend

U.S. Bancorp ( NYSE:USB Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 17th. The financial services provider reported $1.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by $0.04. U.S. Bancorp had a return on equity of 13.08% and a net margin of 16.30%.The business had revenue of $7.06 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.07 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.98 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. U.S. Bancorp has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that U.S. Bancorp will post 4.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 30th will be issued a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 30th. This is a positive change from U.S. Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.2%. U.S. Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 47.85%.

Insider Buying and Selling at U.S. Bancorp

In other news, EVP Souheil Badran sold 23,727 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.34, for a total value of $1,099,509.18. Following the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 70,346 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,259,833.64. This represents a 25.22% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have weighed in on USB. Citigroup raised their price target on U.S. Bancorp from $59.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 19th. Evercore ISI raised their price objective on U.S. Bancorp from $44.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 4th. Oppenheimer reduced their price target on U.S. Bancorp from $67.00 to $66.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 23rd. DA Davidson lifted their price target on U.S. Bancorp from $49.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 21st. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded U.S. Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirteen have given a Buy rating, six have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, U.S. Bancorp currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $52.83.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on USB

About U.S. Bancorp

(Free Report)

U.S. Bancorp, a financial services holding company, provides various financial services to individuals, businesses, institutional organizations, governmental entities, and other financial institutions in the United States. It operates through Wealth, Corporate, Commercial and Institutional Banking; Consumer and Business Banking; Payment Services; and Treasury and Corporate Support segments.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for U.S. Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for U.S. Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.