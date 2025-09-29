Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF $BND Shares Purchased by Archford Capital Strategies LLC

Archford Capital Strategies LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:BND – Free Report) by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 395,406 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,468 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF comprises 3.7% of Archford Capital Strategies LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. Archford Capital Strategies LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF were worth $29,114,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. New Covenant Trust Company N.A. grew its position in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 37.4% in the 2nd quarter. New Covenant Trust Company N.A. now owns 134,774 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,884,000 after purchasing an additional 36,713 shares during the period. Fiduciary Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 2.1% during the second quarter. Fiduciary Advisors Inc. now owns 13,139 shares of the company’s stock worth $967,000 after buying an additional 276 shares during the last quarter. Astoria Strategic Wealth Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 6.9% in the second quarter. Astoria Strategic Wealth Inc. now owns 481,781 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,474,000 after buying an additional 30,938 shares in the last quarter. Greenbush Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 5.6% during the second quarter. Greenbush Financial Group LLC now owns 244,386 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,994,000 after buying an additional 12,972 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 2.8% during the second quarter. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. now owns 5,342 shares of the company’s stock valued at $393,000 after buying an additional 144 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF Price Performance

NASDAQ:BND opened at $74.21 on Monday. Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF has a one year low of $71.10 and a one year high of $75.33. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $73.79 and a 200-day moving average of $73.15.

Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF Company Profile

The Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (BND) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a broad, market-value-weighted index of US dollar-denominated, investment-grade, taxable, fixed-income securities with maturities of at least one year. BND was launched on Apr 3, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

