Smith Chas P & Associates PA Cpas Decreases Stock Holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc $PNC

Smith Chas P & Associates PA Cpas reduced its holdings in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc (NYSE:PNC – Free Report) by 35.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,442 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,931 shares during the quarter. Smith Chas P & Associates PA Cpas’ holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group were worth $642,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of PNC. Saudi Central Bank bought a new stake in The PNC Financial Services Group in the first quarter worth about $27,000. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC raised its stake in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 50.8% in the first quarter. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC now owns 193 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 65 shares during the period. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group during the 1st quarter valued at $35,000. WPG Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group during the 1st quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Fourth Dimension Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in The PNC Financial Services Group in the 1st quarter worth about $41,000. Institutional investors own 83.53% of the company’s stock.

PNC has been the topic of several recent research reports. Citigroup increased their target price on The PNC Financial Services Group from $217.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on The PNC Financial Services Group from $178.00 to $196.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 2nd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $185.00 to $212.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 9th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $200.00 to $211.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 10th. Finally, Oppenheimer decreased their target price on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $238.00 to $235.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have assigned a Buy rating, seven have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $215.17.

The PNC Financial Services Group stock opened at $203.30 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $198.37 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $182.18. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc has a twelve month low of $145.12 and a twelve month high of $216.26. The company has a market capitalization of $80.06 billion, a PE ratio of 13.91, a P/E/G ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.11.

The PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 16th. The financial services provider reported $3.85 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.56 by $0.29. The PNC Financial Services Group had a return on equity of 11.07% and a net margin of 18.33%.The company had revenue of $3.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.61 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $3.39 EPS. The PNC Financial Services Group’s quarterly revenue was up 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. The PNC Financial Services Group has set its Q3 2025 guidance at EPS. FY 2025 guidance at EPS. Research analysts expect that The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc will post 15.37 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 5th. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 15th were issued a dividend of $1.70 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, July 15th. This represents a $6.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.3%. This is an increase from The PNC Financial Services Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.60. The PNC Financial Services Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 46.51%.

The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Retail Banking, Corporate & Institutional Banking, and Asset Management Group segments. The company's Retail Banking segment offers checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as time deposit; residential mortgages, home equity loans and lines of credit, auto loans, credit cards, education loans, and personal and small business loans and lines of credit; and brokerage, insurance, and investment and cash management services.

