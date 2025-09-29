iShares Bitcoin Trust ETF $IBIT Shares Sold by Wolff Wiese Magana LLC

Wolff Wiese Magana LLC reduced its stake in iShares Bitcoin Trust ETF (NASDAQ:IBIT – Free Report) by 23.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 682 shares of the company’s stock after selling 206 shares during the period. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC’s holdings in iShares Bitcoin Trust ETF were worth $42,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. American Capital Advisory LLC lifted its stake in iShares Bitcoin Trust ETF by 144.7% during the first quarter. American Capital Advisory LLC now owns 553 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 327 shares during the last quarter. Signature Resources Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in iShares Bitcoin Trust ETF by 81.6% during the second quarter. Signature Resources Capital Management LLC now owns 445 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Mather Group LLC. lifted its stake in iShares Bitcoin Trust ETF by 164.2% during the first quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 605 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 376 shares during the last quarter. Berbice Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in iShares Bitcoin Trust ETF by 100.0% during the first quarter. Berbice Capital Management LLC now owns 600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Smallwood Wealth Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Bitcoin Trust ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000.

iShares Bitcoin Trust ETF Price Performance

IBIT stock opened at $61.94 on Monday. iShares Bitcoin Trust ETF has a 12 month low of $33.47 and a 12 month high of $69.89. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $65.10 and a 200 day simple moving average of $59.24.

iShares Bitcoin Trust ETF Company Profile

The IShares Bitcoin Trust Registered (IBIT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in long btc, short usd currency. The fund is a passively managed fund that seeks to track the spot price of Bitcoin. IBIT was launched on Jan 5, 2024 and is issued by BlackRock.

