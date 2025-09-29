Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc. Acquires New Position in CrowdStrike $CRWD

Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 424 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $216,000.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in CRWD. Brighton Jones LLC raised its position in shares of CrowdStrike by 44.9% during the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 7,803 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,670,000 after purchasing an additional 2,417 shares during the period. AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its stake in CrowdStrike by 6.2% in the 1st quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 1,544 shares of the company’s stock worth $544,000 after buying an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Rothschild Investment LLC raised its holdings in CrowdStrike by 38.5% during the first quarter. Rothschild Investment LLC now owns 306 shares of the company’s stock valued at $108,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares during the period. Burr Financial Services LLC lifted its position in shares of CrowdStrike by 39.0% in the first quarter. Burr Financial Services LLC now owns 3,823 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,348,000 after acquiring an additional 1,073 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fifth Third Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of CrowdStrike by 3.8% in the first quarter. Fifth Third Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 15,455 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,449,000 after acquiring an additional 561 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.16% of the company’s stock.

Get CrowdStrike alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CAO Anurag Saha sold 1,762 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $482.41, for a total value of $850,006.42. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer directly owned 37,255 shares in the company, valued at $17,972,184.55. This trade represents a 4.52% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO George Kurtz sold 17,830 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $494.53, for a total transaction of $8,817,469.90. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 2,115,057 shares in the company, valued at $1,045,959,138.21. This trade represents a 0.84% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 128,513 shares of company stock worth $60,652,048. 3.32% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

CrowdStrike Price Performance

CrowdStrike stock opened at $481.42 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $120.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -404.55, a PEG ratio of 113.13 and a beta of 1.12. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $443.79 and its 200 day moving average is $436.03. The company has a quick ratio of 1.88, a current ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. CrowdStrike has a 52-week low of $272.67 and a 52-week high of $517.98.

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 27th. The company reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $1.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.15 billion. CrowdStrike had a negative net margin of 6.84% and a negative return on equity of 1.53%. The business’s revenue was up 21.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.04 EPS. CrowdStrike has set its FY 2026 guidance at 3.600-3.72 EPS. Q3 2026 guidance at 0.930-0.95 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that CrowdStrike will post 0.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CRWD has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. New Street Research set a $460.00 target price on CrowdStrike in a research note on Thursday, August 28th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on shares of CrowdStrike from $500.00 to $515.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 18th. Evercore ISI boosted their target price on shares of CrowdStrike from $405.00 to $430.00 in a report on Thursday, September 18th. Roth Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $510.00 target price (up from $410.00) on shares of CrowdStrike in a research note on Thursday, September 18th. Finally, DZ Bank downgraded shares of CrowdStrike from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $440.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, September 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-seven have issued a Buy rating, seventeen have issued a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $483.79.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on CrowdStrike

CrowdStrike Profile

(Free Report)

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions in the United States and internationally. Its unified platform offers cloud-delivered protection of endpoints, cloud workloads, identity, and data. The company offers corporate endpoint and cloud workload security, managed security, security and vulnerability management, IT operations management, identity protection, SIEM and log management, threat intelligence, data protection, security orchestration, automation and response and AI powered workflow automation, and securing generative AI workload services.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CRWD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for CrowdStrike Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CrowdStrike and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.