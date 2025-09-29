GC Wealth Management RIA LLC Purchases 11,066 Shares of Union Pacific Corporation $UNP

GC Wealth Management RIA LLC boosted its stake in shares of Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP – Free Report) by 529.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 13,156 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after buying an additional 11,066 shares during the quarter. GC Wealth Management RIA LLC’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $3,027,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in UNP. Pines Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Union Pacific by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Pines Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,520 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $595,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Titleist Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Union Pacific by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Titleist Asset Management LLC now owns 4,004 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $946,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares during the period. Five Oceans Advisors grew its holdings in Union Pacific by 3.9% in the second quarter. Five Oceans Advisors now owns 1,183 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $272,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the period. Stiles Financial Services Inc grew its position in shares of Union Pacific by 1.6% in the first quarter. Stiles Financial Services Inc now owns 2,963 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $700,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the period. Finally, Avalon Trust Co boosted its holdings in Union Pacific by 5.1% in the 1st quarter. Avalon Trust Co now owns 1,004 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $237,000 after buying an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. 80.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Union Pacific Price Performance

UNP opened at $235.14 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $139.45 billion, a PE ratio of 20.43, a P/E/G ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 1.03. Union Pacific Corporation has a 1 year low of $204.66 and a 1 year high of $256.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.86, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 0.65. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $222.73 and its 200 day simple moving average is $224.47.

Union Pacific Increases Dividend

Union Pacific ( NYSE:UNP Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 24th. The railroad operator reported $3.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.84 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $6.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.09 billion. Union Pacific had a net margin of 28.43% and a return on equity of 41.73%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.74 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Union Pacific Corporation will post 11.99 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 29th will be paid a $1.38 dividend. This is a boost from Union Pacific’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.34. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 29th. This represents a $5.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.3%. Union Pacific’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 47.96%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms recently weighed in on UNP. Baird R W upgraded shares of Union Pacific to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 1st. Royal Bank Of Canada upped their price target on Union Pacific from $257.00 to $276.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 30th. Raymond James Financial reiterated a “strong-buy” rating on shares of Union Pacific in a report on Tuesday, July 15th. Barclays cut shares of Union Pacific from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 30th. Finally, Loop Capital upgraded shares of Union Pacific from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $214.00 to $227.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifteen have issued a Buy rating and ten have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $260.00.

Union Pacific Company Profile

(Free Report)

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, operates in the railroad business in the United States. The company offers transportation services for grain and grain products, fertilizers, food and refrigerated products, and coal and renewables to grain processors, animal feeders, ethanol producers, renewable biofuel producers, and other agricultural users; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, petroleum, liquid petroleum gases, soda ash, and sand, as well as finished automobiles, automotive parts, and merchandise in intermodal containers.

