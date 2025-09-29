ERn Financial LLC Has $2.43 Million Stock Position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF $VOT

ERn Financial LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOT – Free Report) by 1.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 8,540 shares of the company’s stock after selling 121 shares during the quarter. ERn Financial LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF were worth $2,429,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bogart Wealth LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 109.1% during the first quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 115 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Garde Capital Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the first quarter valued at about $37,000. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 71.2% during the second quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 178 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. Greykasell Wealth Strategies Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the first quarter valued at about $47,000. Finally, Horizons Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the first quarter valued at about $48,000.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF Price Performance

VOT opened at $291.31 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $289.14 and its 200 day moving average is $270.21. Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $209.64 and a fifty-two week high of $295.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.98 and a beta of 1.10.

About Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF

Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of medium-size United States companies.

