Moss Adams Wealth Advisors LLC Sells 8,545 Shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF $MUB

Moss Adams Wealth Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB – Free Report) by 27.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 22,749 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 8,545 shares during the period. Moss Adams Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF were worth $2,377,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Albion Financial Group UT boosted its holdings in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 20.1% during the 2nd quarter. Albion Financial Group UT now owns 113,680 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $11,877,000 after buying an additional 19,005 shares in the last quarter. Astoria Strategic Wealth Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 18.9% in the 2nd quarter. Astoria Strategic Wealth Inc. now owns 73,334 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $7,662,000 after purchasing an additional 11,673 shares in the last quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 285.2% in the 2nd quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 1,329 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $139,000 after purchasing an additional 984 shares in the last quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky lifted its holdings in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 7.4% in the 2nd quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 7,231 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $755,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Heritage Investment Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $963,000. 90.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get iShares National Muni Bond ETF alerts:

iShares National Muni Bond ETF Trading Up 0.0%

Shares of MUB opened at $106.26 on Monday. iShares National Muni Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $100.29 and a 12-month high of $108.81. The business’s fifty day moving average is $104.76 and its 200 day moving average is $104.36.

iShares National Muni Bond ETF Company Profile

iShares National AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for iShares National Muni Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares National Muni Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.