Silver Bullet Data Services Group (LON:SBDS) Posts Earnings Results

Silver Bullet Data Services Group (LON:SBDS – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The company reported GBX (11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, Digital Look Earnings reports. Silver Bullet Data Services Group had a negative net margin of 34.29% and a negative return on equity of 87.38%.

Silver Bullet Data Services Group Stock Performance

SBDS opened at GBX 30.15 on Monday. Silver Bullet Data Services Group has a 12-month low of GBX 23.50 and a 12-month high of GBX 68. The stock has a market cap of £5.77 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -177.35 and a beta of -0.19. The business has a 50 day moving average of GBX 26.49 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 30.74. The company has a quick ratio of 2.39, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 122.90.

About Silver Bullet Data Services Group

Silverbullet Group is a data and digital transformation company that delivers future-proofed solutions for a privacy-first, post-cookie era. The group’s combination of technology and expert professional services encompasses first-party data strategy and customer journey activation advisory, adtech and martech services, and a contextual intelligence engine that generates powerful business outcomes and customer-centric experiences.

