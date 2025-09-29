Invesco LLC Increases Stock Holdings in ConocoPhillips $COP

Invesco LLC increased its stake in shares of ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Free Report) by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,197 shares of the energy producer’s stock after buying an additional 152 shares during the quarter. Invesco LLC’s holdings in ConocoPhillips were worth $825,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Moss Adams Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in ConocoPhillips by 17.9% during the 2nd quarter. Moss Adams Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,787 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $250,000 after acquiring an additional 424 shares during the last quarter. GC Wealth Management RIA LLC raised its holdings in shares of ConocoPhillips by 77.5% in the second quarter. GC Wealth Management RIA LLC now owns 12,601 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $1,131,000 after purchasing an additional 5,500 shares during the last quarter. R.H. Investment Group LLC boosted its holdings in ConocoPhillips by 2.1% during the second quarter. R.H. Investment Group LLC now owns 47,003 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $4,218,000 after purchasing an additional 960 shares during the last quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC boosted its holdings in ConocoPhillips by 9.6% during the second quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC now owns 17,939 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $1,610,000 after purchasing an additional 1,568 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Klein Pavlis & Peasley Financial Inc. grew its position in ConocoPhillips by 5.1% in the 2nd quarter. Klein Pavlis & Peasley Financial Inc. now owns 26,926 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $2,416,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares in the last quarter. 82.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ConocoPhillips Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:COP opened at $98.47 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $122.98 billion, a PE ratio of 13.22, a P/E/G ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $94.85 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $92.99. ConocoPhillips has a twelve month low of $79.88 and a twelve month high of $116.08.

ConocoPhillips Dividend Announcement

ConocoPhillips ( NYSE:COP Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 7th. The energy producer reported $1.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $14.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.39 billion. ConocoPhillips had a net margin of 15.26% and a return on equity of 14.60%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.98 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that ConocoPhillips will post 8.16 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 2nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 18th were issued a $0.78 dividend. This represents a $3.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 18th. ConocoPhillips’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.88%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have commented on COP. Roth Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of ConocoPhillips in a research report on Wednesday, September 3rd. Scotiabank lifted their price target on ConocoPhillips from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, July 11th. Wall Street Zen raised ConocoPhillips from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, September 20th. Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $117.00 target price (up from $113.00) on shares of ConocoPhillips in a research report on Thursday, June 26th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada lowered their target price on ConocoPhillips from $115.00 to $113.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 11th. Sixteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $120.14.

ConocoPhillips Profile

ConocoPhillips explores for, produces, transports, and markets crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG), and natural gas liquids in the United States, Canada, China, Libya, Malaysia, Norway, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company's portfolio includes unconventional plays in North America; conventional assets in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia; global LNG developments; oil sands assets in Canada; and an inventory of global exploration prospects.

