Vanguard Real Estate ETF $VNQ Shares Purchased by Alpine Bank Wealth Management

Alpine Bank Wealth Management increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ – Free Report) by 34.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 18,535 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,750 shares during the period. Alpine Bank Wealth Management’s holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF were worth $1,651,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Reyes Financial Architecture Inc. lifted its position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 405.5% during the 2nd quarter. Reyes Financial Architecture Inc. now owns 369 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 296 shares in the last quarter. Aberdeen Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $40,000. Anderson Financial Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $41,000. Olistico Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $44,000. Finally, CX Institutional increased its holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 133.6% during the 2nd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 493 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 282 shares during the last quarter. 60.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Vanguard Real Estate ETF alerts:

Vanguard Real Estate ETF Stock Up 1.0%

VNQ stock opened at $91.02 on Monday. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a 52-week low of $76.92 and a 52-week high of $99.20. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $90.99 and its two-hundred day moving average is $89.43. The company has a market capitalization of $34.12 billion, a PE ratio of 35.58 and a beta of 0.91.

Vanguard Real Estate ETF Profile

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VNQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Real Estate ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Real Estate ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.