Intercontinental Exchange Inc. $ICE Shares Sold by Capital Insight Partners LLC

Capital Insight Partners LLC decreased its position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange Inc. (NYSE:ICE – Free Report) by 5.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 40,529 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,179 shares during the quarter. Intercontinental Exchange makes up about 1.3% of Capital Insight Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest holding. Capital Insight Partners LLC’s holdings in Intercontinental Exchange were worth $7,436,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of ICE. Advisors Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Intercontinental Exchange by 25.0% in the 1st quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC now owns 1,978 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $341,000 after purchasing an additional 396 shares during the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $349,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Intercontinental Exchange by 18.3% in the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 12,168 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,099,000 after acquiring an additional 1,879 shares during the last quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management grew its position in Intercontinental Exchange by 52.3% in the first quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 7,953 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,372,000 after acquiring an additional 2,732 shares during the period. Finally, First American Bank increased its stake in Intercontinental Exchange by 2.1% during the first quarter. First American Bank now owns 76,332 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $13,167,000 after acquiring an additional 1,580 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.30% of the company’s stock.

Intercontinental Exchange Stock Up 0.2%

Shares of NYSE:ICE opened at $167.69 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $95.99 billion, a PE ratio of 32.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.10. Intercontinental Exchange Inc. has a 1 year low of $142.29 and a 1 year high of $189.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $178.30 and its two-hundred day moving average is $174.98.

Intercontinental Exchange ( NYSE:ICE Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 31st. The financial services provider reported $1.81 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.77 by $0.04. Intercontinental Exchange had a net margin of 23.92% and a return on equity of 13.66%. The business had revenue of $3.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.50 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.52 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Intercontinental Exchange Inc. will post 6.73 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on ICE shares. UBS Group upped their price target on Intercontinental Exchange from $195.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $195.00 to $203.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $180.00 to $202.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 15th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $206.00 to $212.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 1st. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Intercontinental Exchange presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $197.36.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Judith A. Sprieser sold 2,900 shares of Intercontinental Exchange stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $174.51, for a total value of $506,079.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 18,169 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,170,672.19. This trade represents a 13.76% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Douglas Foley sold 1,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.62, for a total value of $280,992.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president directly owned 25,796 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,530,293.52. The trade was a 5.84% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 231,669 shares of company stock valued at $42,333,438. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Intercontinental Exchange Company Profile

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of market infrastructure, data services, and technology solutions for financial institutions, corporations, and government entities in the United States, the United Kingdom, the European Union, Singapore, India, Abu Dhabi, Israel, and Canada.

