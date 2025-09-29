Rempart Asset Management Inc. Has $24.13 Million Position in Roper Technologies, Inc. $ROP

Rempart Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Roper Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROP – Free Report) by 0.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 42,572 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 36 shares during the quarter. Roper Technologies accounts for about 4.6% of Rempart Asset Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest position. Rempart Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Roper Technologies were worth $24,132,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. CWA Asset Management Group LLC increased its position in shares of Roper Technologies by 8.6% in the first quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC now owns 768 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $453,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. Freedom Day Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Roper Technologies during the first quarter worth approximately $1,808,000. Tandem Investment Advisors Inc. grew its position in Roper Technologies by 49.9% during the first quarter. Tandem Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 98,229 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $57,914,000 after purchasing an additional 32,694 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its stake in Roper Technologies by 76.4% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,891 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,115,000 after buying an additional 819 shares during the period. Finally, Legacy Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Roper Technologies in the 1st quarter worth approximately $264,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.31% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have recently commented on ROP shares. Truist Financial boosted their price target on shares of Roper Technologies from $675.00 to $685.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 22nd. Citigroup initiated coverage on Roper Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, August 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $626.00 price objective for the company. Royal Bank Of Canada upped their target price on Roper Technologies from $695.00 to $703.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 22nd. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on Roper Technologies from $668.00 to $687.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 22nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Roper Technologies from $561.00 to $577.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have given a Buy rating, two have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Roper Technologies currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $636.36.

Roper Technologies Stock Performance

ROP opened at $499.31 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a current ratio of 0.46. The company has a market cap of $53.73 billion, a PE ratio of 35.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 1.03. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $528.72 and a 200-day moving average of $552.27. Roper Technologies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $492.25 and a 52-week high of $595.17.

Roper Technologies (NASDAQ:ROP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 21st. The industrial products company reported $4.87 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.83 by $0.04. Roper Technologies had a return on equity of 10.83% and a net margin of 20.62%.Roper Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $4.48 EPS. Roper Technologies has set its FY 2025 guidance at 19.900-20.050 EPS. Q3 2025 guidance at 5.080-5.120 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Roper Technologies, Inc. will post 19.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Roper Technologies Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 17th. Investors of record on Friday, October 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.825 per share. This represents a $3.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 3rd. Roper Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.19%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Richard F. Wallman sold 352 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $556.25, for a total value of $195,800.00. Following the sale, the director directly owned 20,510 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,408,687.50. This trade represents a 1.69% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP John K. Stipancich sold 1,500 shares of Roper Technologies stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $564.17, for a total value of $846,255.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president owned 38,932 shares in the company, valued at $21,964,266.44. The trade was a 3.71% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.87% of the company’s stock.

About Roper Technologies

Roper Technologies, Inc designs and develops software, and technology enabled products and solutions. It operates through three segments: Application Software, Network Software, and Technology Enabled Products. The Application Software segment offers management, campus solutions, diagnostic and laboratory information management, enterprise software and information solutions, transportation management, financial and compliance management, and cloud-based financial analytics and performance management software; cloud-based software to the property and casualty insurance industry; and software, services, and technologies for foodservice operations.

