Alpine Bank Wealth Management Raises Holdings in Deere & Company $DE

Alpine Bank Wealth Management grew its position in shares of Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Free Report) by 11.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 455 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the period. Alpine Bank Wealth Management’s holdings in Deere & Company were worth $231,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in DE. Nuveen LLC purchased a new position in shares of Deere & Company during the first quarter valued at about $571,073,000. Voya Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Deere & Company by 97.1% during the first quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 733,871 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $344,442,000 after purchasing an additional 361,526 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in shares of Deere & Company by 4.3% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 6,876,013 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,227,258,000 after purchasing an additional 286,253 shares in the last quarter. Sarasin & Partners LLP grew its position in Deere & Company by 50.4% in the first quarter. Sarasin & Partners LLP now owns 771,866 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $362,275,000 after acquiring an additional 258,522 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its position in Deere & Company by 23.4% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,353,255 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $635,150,000 after acquiring an additional 256,806 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.58% of the company’s stock.

Get Deere & Company alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. Daiwa Capital Markets dropped their price target on Deere & Company from $565.00 to $530.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Truist Financial dropped their price target on Deere & Company from $619.00 to $602.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 15th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on Deere & Company from $520.00 to $488.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Deere & Company from $500.00 to $495.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 2nd. Finally, Evercore ISI set a $491.00 price target on Deere & Company in a research report on Tuesday, August 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have assigned a Buy rating and nine have given a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $518.06.

Deere & Company Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:DE opened at $463.93 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $489.67 and its 200-day simple moving average is $489.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 1.98 and a current ratio of 2.19. Deere & Company has a one year low of $387.03 and a one year high of $533.78. The firm has a market cap of $125.41 billion, a PE ratio of 24.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 1.00.

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 14th. The industrial products company reported $4.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.62 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $10.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.33 billion. Deere & Company had a return on equity of 21.97% and a net margin of 11.72%.Deere & Company’s quarterly revenue was down 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $6.29 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Deere & Company will post 19.32 EPS for the current year.

Deere & Company Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 30th will be paid a dividend of $1.62 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 30th. This represents a $6.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.4%. Deere & Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 33.87%.

Deere & Company Profile

(Free Report)

Deere & Co engages in the manufacture and distribution of equipment used in agriculture, construction, forestry, and turf care. It operates through the following segments: Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Agriculture and Turf segment focuses on the distribution and manufacture of a full line of agriculture and turf equipment and related service parts.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Deere & Company Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Deere & Company and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.