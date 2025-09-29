Prepared Retirement Institute LLC Acquires New Position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF $SCHG

Prepared Retirement Institute LLC purchased a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 7,569 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $221,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Y.D. More Investments Ltd grew its position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 62.8% during the 1st quarter. Y.D. More Investments Ltd now owns 1,420 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 548 shares during the last quarter. Luminist Capital LLC bought a new position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $38,000. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 2,404.4% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,703 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 1,635 shares during the last quarter. MTM Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $45,000. Finally, Copia Wealth Management bought a new position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $48,000.

Get Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF alerts:

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF Price Performance

SCHG opened at $31.64 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $30.71 and its 200 day simple moving average is $28.11. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $21.37 and a 1 year high of $32.22. The firm has a market cap of $48.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.24 and a beta of 1.10.

About Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Growth Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap growth portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.