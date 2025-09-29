Netflix, Inc. $NFLX Holdings Lifted by Moss Adams Wealth Advisors LLC

Moss Adams Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Free Report) by 7.8% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 1,559 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after buying an additional 113 shares during the period. Moss Adams Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Netflix were worth $2,088,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Netflix by 100.0% in the first quarter. Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC now owns 26 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 13 shares in the last quarter. Flaharty Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Netflix in the first quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Maseco LLP bought a new position in shares of Netflix in the second quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Barnes Dennig Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Netflix in the first quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Finally, 1248 Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Netflix in the first quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Institutional investors own 80.93% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Netflix

In other news, CEO Gregory K. Peters sold 2,026 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,157.44, for a total transaction of $2,344,973.44. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 12,781 shares in the company, valued at $14,793,240.64. This represents a 13.68% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Theodore A. Sarandos sold 2,026 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,160.62, for a total transaction of $2,351,416.12. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 15,168 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,604,284.16. This trade represents a 11.78% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 88,728 shares of company stock worth $108,700,648. Company insiders own 1.37% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have recently issued reports on NFLX. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of Netflix from $1,000.00 to $1,140.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 2nd. Seaport Res Ptn cut shares of Netflix from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday, July 6th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Netflix in a report on Monday, July 21st. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $1,500.00 target price on shares of Netflix in a research note on Wednesday, September 10th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Netflix in a research note on Thursday, July 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-three have given a Buy rating, nine have issued a Hold rating and three have assigned a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,328.87.

Netflix Stock Up 0.2%

Shares of NASDAQ:NFLX opened at $1,210.61 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 1.34. The company has a market cap of $514.42 billion, a PE ratio of 51.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.60. Netflix, Inc. has a 52 week low of $677.88 and a 52 week high of $1,341.15. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $1,208.75 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1,153.53.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 17th. The Internet television network reported $7.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.07 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $11.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.04 billion. Netflix had a net margin of 24.58% and a return on equity of 42.50%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $4.88 EPS. Netflix has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. Q3 2025 guidance at 6.870-6.870 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Netflix, Inc. will post 24.58 earnings per share for the current year.

Netflix Profile

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and games across various genres and languages. The company also provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, TV set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

