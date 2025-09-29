ImmuPharma (LON:IMM) Stock Price Down 13.5% – Should You Sell?

ImmuPharma plc (LON:IMM – Get Free Report) shares dropped 13.5% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as GBX 8.33 ($0.11) and last traded at GBX 9.04 ($0.12). Approximately 8,822,634 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 3% from the average daily volume of 8,565,921 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 10.45 ($0.14).

ImmuPharma Trading Down 15.4%

The stock has a market capitalization of £44.18 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -993.26 and a beta of 1.53. The firm has a 50-day moving average of GBX 5.17 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 3.54.

ImmuPharma (LON:IMM – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 6th. The company reported GBX (0.38) EPS for the quarter. ImmuPharma had a net margin of 3,519.56% and a negative return on equity of 131.41%. Equities research analysts predict that ImmuPharma plc will post -339.0000022 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About ImmuPharma

ImmuPharma PLC (LSE AIM: IMM) is a specialty biopharmaceutical company that discovers and develops peptide-based therapeutics. The Company’s portfolio includes novel peptide therapeutics for autoimmune diseases and anti-infectives. The lead program, P140 (Lupuzor™), is a first-in class autophagy immunomodulator for the treatment of Lupus and preclinical analysis suggest therapeutic activity for many other autoimmune diseases that share the same autophagy mechanism of action.

