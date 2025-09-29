GC Wealth Management RIA LLC Sells 166 Shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF $VOT

GC Wealth Management RIA LLC trimmed its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOT – Free Report) by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,964 shares of the company’s stock after selling 166 shares during the quarter. GC Wealth Management RIA LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF were worth $2,549,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 5.5% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,031,495 shares of the company’s stock worth $741,624,000 after acquiring an additional 157,372 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 2,382,483 shares of the company’s stock worth $582,851,000 after buying an additional 94,406 shares during the last quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 13.4% in the 1st quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,061,830 shares of the company’s stock worth $259,766,000 after purchasing an additional 125,362 shares in the last quarter. Truepoint Inc. raised its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Truepoint Inc. now owns 1,022,956 shares of the company’s stock valued at $250,256,000 after buying an additional 17,742 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TIAA Trust National Association grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 6.0% during the 1st quarter. TIAA Trust National Association now owns 751,425 shares of the company’s stock valued at $183,829,000 after purchasing an additional 42,557 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF Price Performance

VOT opened at $291.31 on Monday. Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $209.64 and a fifty-two week high of $295.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.98 and a beta of 1.10. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $289.14 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $270.21.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of medium-size United States companies.

