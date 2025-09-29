Vermillion Wealth Management Inc. Sells 603 Shares of Medtronic PLC $MDT

Vermillion Wealth Management Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Medtronic PLC (NYSE:MDT – Free Report) by 15.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,411 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 603 shares during the quarter. Vermillion Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $297,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. 1248 Management LLC bought a new stake in Medtronic during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Burkett Financial Services LLC boosted its position in Medtronic by 185.0% during the 1st quarter. Burkett Financial Services LLC now owns 285 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 185 shares in the last quarter. Columbia River Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in Medtronic during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Twin Tree Management LP bought a new stake in Medtronic during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Activest Wealth Management boosted its position in Medtronic by 3,577.8% during the 1st quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 331 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 322 shares in the last quarter. 82.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, EVP Harry Skip Kiil sold 8,605 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.58, for a total transaction of $788,045.90. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president owned 35,615 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,261,621.70. The trade was a 19.46% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director William R. Jellison acquired 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 25th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $92.37 per share, with a total value of $230,925.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 5,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $461,850. This trade represents a 100.00% increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

Medtronic Price Performance

Shares of MDT opened at $94.34 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $121.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a quick ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $92.57 and a 200 day moving average of $88.35. Medtronic PLC has a twelve month low of $79.29 and a twelve month high of $96.25.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 19th. The medical technology company reported $1.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.23 by $0.03. Medtronic had a net margin of 13.63% and a return on equity of 14.61%. The company had revenue of $8.58 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.37 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.23 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Medtronic has set its FY 2026 guidance at 5.600-5.660 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Medtronic PLC will post 5.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Medtronic Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 26th will be given a $0.71 dividend. This represents a $2.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 26th. Medtronic’s payout ratio is 78.24%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

MDT has been the subject of several recent research reports. Evercore ISI lifted their target price on shares of Medtronic from $103.00 to $106.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 8th. Leerink Partners initiated coverage on shares of Medtronic in a report on Monday, June 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $110.00 target price for the company. Sanford C. Bernstein lifted their target price on shares of Medtronic from $97.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 20th. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of Medtronic from $94.00 to $96.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $107.00 target price (up from $98.00) on shares of Medtronic in a report on Tuesday, July 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have issued a Buy rating and eight have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $102.27.

Medtronic Profile

(Free Report)

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, and sells device-based medical therapies to healthcare systems, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. Its Cardiovascular Portfolio segment offers implantable cardiac pacemakers, cardioverter defibrillators, and cardiac resynchronization therapy devices; cardiac ablation products; insertable cardiac monitor systems; TYRX products; and remote monitoring and patient-centered software.

