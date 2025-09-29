iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF $IEFA Shares Sold by First County Bank CT

First County Bank CT reduced its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA – Free Report) by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 19,275 shares of the company’s stock after selling 643 shares during the quarter. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF comprises approximately 0.9% of First County Bank CT’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest holding. First County Bank CT’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $1,609,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Toth Financial Advisory Corp purchased a new position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $26,000. Curat Global LLC purchased a new position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the 1st quarter worth $26,000. WFA Asset Management Corp purchased a new position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the 1st quarter worth $26,000. IFS Advisors LLC purchased a new position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the 1st quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Family Legacy Financial Solutions LLC purchased a new position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $35,000.

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Stock Performance

Shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF stock opened at $86.55 on Monday. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a 1 year low of $66.95 and a 1 year high of $87.36. The company has a market capitalization of $147.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.18 and a beta of 0.84. The company’s fifty day moving average is $85.38 and its two-hundred day moving average is $81.48.

About iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF

The iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (IEFA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE IMI index, a market-cap-weighted index of developed-market stocks in Europe, Australasia and the Far East, and excludes North America IEFA was launched on Oct 18, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

