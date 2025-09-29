MetLife, Inc. $MET Shares Sold by SWS Partners

SWS Partners lessened its holdings in shares of MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET – Free Report) by 1.3% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 31,542 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 421 shares during the period. SWS Partners’ holdings in MetLife were worth $2,537,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of MET. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in MetLife by 7.4% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 26,488,146 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,126,734,000 after acquiring an additional 1,824,907 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in MetLife by 0.4% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 8,862,835 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $711,597,000 after acquiring an additional 36,177 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its position in MetLife by 3.6% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 7,406,512 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $594,410,000 after acquiring an additional 259,993 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its position in MetLife by 0.8% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 7,109,423 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $570,816,000 after acquiring an additional 57,221 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in MetLife by 3.7% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 6,671,435 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $535,568,000 after acquiring an additional 236,698 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.99% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MET opened at $81.61 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $78.67 and its 200 day moving average price is $78.14. MetLife, Inc. has a 12-month low of $65.21 and a 12-month high of $89.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $54.27 billion, a PE ratio of 13.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.16 and a quick ratio of 0.16.

MetLife ( NYSE:MET Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 6th. The financial services provider reported $2.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.32 by ($0.30). MetLife had a return on equity of 19.88% and a net margin of 5.83%.The firm had revenue of $17.34 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.58 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.28 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that MetLife, Inc. will post 9.65 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 9th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 5th were paid a $0.5675 dividend. This represents a $2.27 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.8%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 5th. MetLife’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.47%.

MET has been the subject of several recent research reports. Piper Sandler downgraded shares of MetLife from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $84.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, September 19th. UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of MetLife from $94.00 to $91.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of MetLife from $86.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 8th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their price target on shares of MetLife from $94.00 to $92.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 11th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on shares of MetLife from $100.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have assigned a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $94.64.

MetLife, Inc, a financial services company, provides insurance, annuities, employee benefits, and asset management services worldwide. It operates through six segments: Retirement and Income Solutions; Group Benefits; Asia; Latin America; Europe, the Middle East and Africa; and MetLife Holdings. The company offers life, dental, group short-and long-term disability, individual disability, pet insurance, accidental death and dismemberment, vision, and accident and health coverages, as well as prepaid legal plans; administrative services-only arrangements to employers; and general and separate account, and synthetic guaranteed interest contracts, as well as private floating rate funding agreements.

