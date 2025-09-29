ERn Financial LLC Trims Stock Holdings in Hartford Municipal Opportunities ETF $HMOP

ERn Financial LLC reduced its stake in Hartford Municipal Opportunities ETF (NYSEARCA:HMOP – Free Report) by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 205,122 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,613 shares during the quarter. Hartford Municipal Opportunities ETF comprises approximately 1.7% of ERn Financial LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest holding. ERn Financial LLC owned approximately 1.35% of Hartford Municipal Opportunities ETF worth $7,852,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Merit Financial Group LLC lifted its position in Hartford Municipal Opportunities ETF by 4.5% during the first quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 91,724 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,527,000 after buying an additional 3,975 shares during the period. Johnson & White Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Hartford Municipal Opportunities ETF during the first quarter worth about $7,838,000. Thrive Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Hartford Municipal Opportunities ETF by 13.7% during the first quarter. Thrive Wealth Management LLC now owns 25,853 shares of the company’s stock worth $994,000 after buying an additional 3,110 shares during the period. Retirement Planning Group LLC purchased a new position in Hartford Municipal Opportunities ETF during the first quarter worth about $463,000. Finally, Consilio Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in Hartford Municipal Opportunities ETF by 9.6% during the first quarter. Consilio Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 123,186 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,736,000 after buying an additional 10,821 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA HMOP opened at $38.96 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $38.48 and its 200 day moving average price is $38.27. Hartford Municipal Opportunities ETF has a twelve month low of $36.75 and a twelve month high of $39.84.

The Hartford Municipal Opportunities ETF (HMOP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is actively-managed to provide current income and long-term total return from a broad portfolio of municipal bonds. HMOP was launched on Dec 13, 2017 and is managed by Hartford.

