Cyr Financial Inc. Sells 1,076 Shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF $ACWI

Cyr Financial Inc. reduced its stake in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF (NASDAQ:ACWI – Free Report) by 38.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,688 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,076 shares during the quarter. Cyr Financial Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF were worth $217,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ACWI. Cherrydale Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Cherrydale Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,555 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,357,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 2.9% in the first quarter. Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,428 shares of the company’s stock valued at $399,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. Sheets Smith Wealth Management grew its holdings in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 1.4% during the second quarter. Sheets Smith Wealth Management now owns 7,029 shares of the company’s stock worth $904,000 after acquiring an additional 99 shares during the period. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 9,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,196,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ruggaard & Associates LLC raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 3.9% in the first quarter. Ruggaard & Associates LLC now owns 2,923 shares of the company’s stock worth $340,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.52% of the company’s stock.

iShares MSCI ACWI ETF Trading Up 0.5%

Shares of ACWI opened at $137.34 on Monday. iShares MSCI ACWI ETF has a 12 month low of $101.25 and a 12 month high of $138.66. The firm has a market cap of $23.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.91 and a beta of 0.93. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $133.56 and its two-hundred day moving average is $125.27.

About iShares MSCI ACWI ETF

The iShares MSCI ACWI ETF (ACWI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI AC World index. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of large- and mid-cap global stocks, covering 85% of the developed and emerging markets capitalization. ACWI was launched on Mar 26, 2008 and is managed by BlackRock.

