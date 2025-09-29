Oakworth Capital Inc. Has $639,000 Stock Holdings in Netflix, Inc. $NFLX

Oakworth Capital Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Free Report) by 80.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 477 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after purchasing an additional 212 shares during the period. Oakworth Capital Inc.’s holdings in Netflix were worth $639,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Optima Capital LLC grew its position in Netflix by 3.5% in the second quarter. Optima Capital LLC now owns 239 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $320,000 after acquiring an additional 8 shares during the period. Unified Investment Management lifted its holdings in shares of Netflix by 1.7% during the second quarter. Unified Investment Management now owns 474 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $635,000 after acquiring an additional 8 shares during the period. Plancorp LLC boosted its stake in shares of Netflix by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Plancorp LLC now owns 1,278 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $1,711,000 after purchasing an additional 8 shares in the last quarter. Five Oceans Advisors boosted its stake in shares of Netflix by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Five Oceans Advisors now owns 751 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $1,006,000 after purchasing an additional 8 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Old Port Advisors grew its holdings in shares of Netflix by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Old Port Advisors now owns 624 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $836,000 after purchasing an additional 8 shares during the last quarter. 80.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NFLX stock opened at $1,210.61 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $1,208.75 and a 200 day moving average price of $1,153.53. Netflix, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $677.88 and a fifty-two week high of $1,341.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 1.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $514.42 billion, a PE ratio of 51.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.60.

Netflix ( NASDAQ:NFLX Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 17th. The Internet television network reported $7.19 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.07 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $11.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.04 billion. Netflix had a return on equity of 42.50% and a net margin of 24.58%.The business’s quarterly revenue was up 15.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $4.88 EPS. Netflix has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. Q3 2025 guidance at 6.870-6.870 EPS. Analysts forecast that Netflix, Inc. will post 24.58 EPS for the current year.

In other Netflix news, CEO Gregory K. Peters sold 2,026 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,157.44, for a total transaction of $2,344,973.44. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 12,781 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,793,240.64. The trade was a 13.68% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Cletus R. Willems sold 238 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,153.52, for a total transaction of $274,537.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 88,728 shares of company stock valued at $108,700,648. 1.37% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on NFLX. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Netflix from $1,300.00 to $1,500.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on shares of Netflix from $1,000.00 to $1,140.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 2nd. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Netflix in a research note on Monday, July 21st. UBS Group restated a “market underperform” rating on shares of Netflix in a research report on Saturday, July 19th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein raised their price target on Netflix from $1,200.00 to $1,390.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-three have assigned a Buy rating, nine have assigned a Hold rating and three have given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $1,328.87.

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and games across various genres and languages. The company also provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, TV set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

