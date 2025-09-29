Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC Sells 5,278 Shares of Fiverr International $FVRR

Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Fiverr International (NYSE:FVRR – Free Report) by 5.4% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 93,033 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,278 shares during the period. Fiverr International accounts for 1.4% of Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest holding. Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Fiverr International were worth $2,647,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its stake in shares of Fiverr International by 53.3% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,870,478 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,293,000 after purchasing an additional 650,672 shares in the last quarter. Jump Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of Fiverr International by 29.8% in the 1st quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 104,839 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,483,000 after buying an additional 24,085 shares during the last quarter. Legato Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Fiverr International in the 1st quarter worth approximately $516,000. Quantbot Technologies LP increased its position in Fiverr International by 5,825.9% during the 1st quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 11,911 shares of the company’s stock valued at $282,000 after buying an additional 11,710 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Accurate Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Fiverr International by 9.8% during the second quarter. Accurate Wealth Management LLC now owns 128,576 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,540,000 after buying an additional 11,463 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.00% of the company’s stock.

Get Fiverr International alerts:

Fiverr International Price Performance

NYSE FVRR opened at $25.35 on Monday. Fiverr International has a one year low of $20.83 and a one year high of $36.11. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $23.69 and a 200 day moving average of $26.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 1.32. The company has a market capitalization of $908.54 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.81 and a beta of 1.35.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Fiverr International ( NYSE:FVRR Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 30th. The company reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.72 by ($0.03). Fiverr International had a net margin of 4.34% and a return on equity of 11.87%. The company had revenue of $108.65 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $107.75 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.58 EPS. Fiverr International’s revenue was up 14.7% on a year-over-year basis. Fiverr International has set its Q3 2025 guidance at EPS. FY 2025 guidance at EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Fiverr International will post 1.04 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on FVRR shares. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $32.00 target price on shares of Fiverr International in a research note on Tuesday, September 16th. BTIG Research upgraded shares of Fiverr International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $31.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 19th. Oppenheimer cut their price objective on shares of Fiverr International from $35.00 to $30.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 16th. Royal Bank Of Canada decreased their target price on shares of Fiverr International from $35.00 to $28.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 31st. Finally, Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Fiverr International from $40.00 to $33.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have given a Buy rating and four have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $32.60.

View Our Latest Analysis on Fiverr International

Fiverr International Company Profile

(Free Report)

Fiverr International Ltd. operates an online marketplace worldwide. Its platform enables sellers to sell their services and buyers to buy them. The company's platform includes various categories in ten verticals, including graphic and design, digital marketing, writing and translation, video and animation, music and audio, programming and tech, business, data, lifestyle, and photography.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FVRR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fiverr International (NYSE:FVRR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Fiverr International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fiverr International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.