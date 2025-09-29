ERn Financial LLC Makes New $247,000 Investment in ServiceNow, Inc. $NOW

ERn Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 240 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $247,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in ServiceNow by 1.6% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 19,496,992 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $15,522,335,000 after acquiring an additional 297,734 shares in the last quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC raised its stake in ServiceNow by 7.1% during the first quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 2,843,117 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $2,263,519,000 after acquiring an additional 188,292 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen LLC acquired a new position in ServiceNow during the first quarter worth $1,817,535,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in ServiceNow by 16.2% during the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,732,686 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,379,461,000 after acquiring an additional 242,132 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amundi increased its stake in shares of ServiceNow by 61.9% in the first quarter. Amundi now owns 1,638,927 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,269,777,000 after buying an additional 626,623 shares in the last quarter. 87.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get ServiceNow alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on NOW shares. Piper Sandler raised their target price on ServiceNow from $1,120.00 to $1,150.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 24th. Mizuho raised their target price on ServiceNow from $1,050.00 to $1,100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 12th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on ServiceNow from $1,150.00 to $1,225.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 24th. Citigroup raised their target price on ServiceNow from $1,160.00 to $1,234.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 24th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on ServiceNow from $1,050.00 to $1,200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty have assigned a Buy rating, two have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,122.20.

ServiceNow Price Performance

Shares of NOW opened at $936.76 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. ServiceNow, Inc. has a 1 year low of $678.66 and a 1 year high of $1,198.09. The stock has a market cap of $194.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 117.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.22 and a beta of 0.91. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $919.74 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $927.82.

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 23rd. The information technology services provider reported $4.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.57 by $0.52. ServiceNow had a return on equity of 18.04% and a net margin of 13.78%.The firm had revenue of $3.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.12 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $3.13 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 22.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that ServiceNow, Inc. will post 8.93 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity

In other ServiceNow news, insider Jacqueline P. Canney sold 1,562 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $866.45, for a total transaction of $1,353,394.90. Following the transaction, the insider owned 3,027 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,622,744.15. This trade represents a 34.04% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Gina Mastantuono sold 1,762 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $866.45, for a total value of $1,526,684.90. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 12,228 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,594,950.60. This trade represents a 12.59% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 18,976 shares of company stock valued at $17,049,775. Insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

ServiceNow Profile

(Free Report)

ServiceNow, Inc provides end to-end intelligent workflow automation platform solutions for digital businesses in the North America, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates the Now platform for end-to-end digital transformation, artificial intelligence, machine learning, robotic process automation, process mining, performance analytics, and collaboration and development tools.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NOW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for ServiceNow Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ServiceNow and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.