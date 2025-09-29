ERn Financial LLC Sells 103 Shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF $VOE

ERn Financial LLC lessened its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE – Free Report) by 2.5% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 3,944 shares of the company’s stock after selling 103 shares during the period. ERn Financial LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF were worth $649,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of VOE. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF during the 1st quarter worth $31,000. Glassman Wealth Services boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 474.3% during the first quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 201 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares in the last quarter. Wayfinding Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF during the first quarter worth about $32,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 76.6% during the first quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 279 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brooklyn Investment Group acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $46,000.
NYSEARCA:VOE opened at $174.50 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $170.94 and its 200 day simple moving average is $163.64. Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF has a one year low of $139.38 and a one year high of $176.83. The company has a market cap of $18.94 billion, a PE ratio of 17.19 and a beta of 1.05.
Vanguard Mid-Cap Value Index Fund (Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The fund offers two classes of shares: Investor Shares and ETF Shares. Investor Shares are available to any investor who meets the fund’s minimum purchase requirements. ETF Shares can be purchased and sold through a broker.
