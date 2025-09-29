Fifth Third Securities Inc. Reduces Holdings in iShares Gold Trust $IAU

Fifth Third Securities Inc. lowered its position in shares of iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU – Free Report) by 2.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 249,523 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 7,551 shares during the period. iShares Gold Trust comprises about 1.2% of Fifth Third Securities Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 16th largest position. Fifth Third Securities Inc.’s holdings in iShares Gold Trust were worth $15,560,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in IAU. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. increased its position in iShares Gold Trust by 1.9% during the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. now owns 17,940,089 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,057,748,000 after buying an additional 339,286 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 63.1% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 17,575,718 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,036,264,000 after acquiring an additional 6,797,066 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 29.6% during the first quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 11,182,842 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $659,340,000 after acquiring an additional 2,552,405 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 10.5% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 6,467,599 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $381,929,000 after acquiring an additional 616,559 shares during the period. Finally, WealthNavi Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. WealthNavi Inc. now owns 6,049,600 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $356,684,000 after acquiring an additional 125,599 shares during the period. 59.67% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

iShares Gold Trust Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:IAU opened at $70.99 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $54.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.53 and a beta of 0.15. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $65.55 and a 200 day moving average price of $62.88. iShares Gold Trust has a 1-year low of $48.29 and a 1-year high of $71.40.

iShares Gold Trust Company Profile

iShares Gold Trust (the Trust) is to own gold transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust (Shares). Each Share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in the net assets of the Trust. The assets of the Trust consist of gold held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

