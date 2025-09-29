Moss Adams Wealth Advisors LLC Trims Stock Position in iShares Semiconductor ETF $SOXX

Moss Adams Wealth Advisors LLC cut its stake in shares of iShares Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SOXX – Free Report) by 6.5% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 12,923 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 897 shares during the quarter. Moss Adams Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Semiconductor ETF were worth $3,085,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of SOXX. Bison Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Semiconductor ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $201,000. Toronto Dominion Bank increased its holdings in iShares Semiconductor ETF by 14,143.8% during the fourth quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 2,279 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $491,000 after buying an additional 2,263 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its holdings in iShares Semiconductor ETF by 18,717.2% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 35,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $6,586,000 after buying an additional 34,814 shares during the period. CenterStar Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares Semiconductor ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $475,000. Finally, NBC Securities Inc. purchased a new position in iShares Semiconductor ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $47,000.

Shares of SOXX stock opened at $268.83 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $14.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.84 and a beta of 1.34. The company’s 50 day moving average is $249.93 and its 200 day moving average is $221.20. iShares Semiconductor ETF has a 52-week low of $148.31 and a 52-week high of $272.13.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 19th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 16th were issued a dividend of $0.5407 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 16th. This is a positive change from iShares Semiconductor ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.8%.

iShares PHLX Semiconductor ETF, formerly iShares PHLX SOX Semiconductor Sector Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States-listed semiconductor stocks as represented by the PHLX Semiconductor Sector Index (the Index).

