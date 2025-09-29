SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF $SPDW Shares Purchased by Enclave Advisors LLC

Enclave Advisors LLC lifted its position in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW – Free Report) by 11.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 29,681 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,090 shares during the period. Enclave Advisors LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF were worth $1,202,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Lincoln Capital Corp grew its position in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. Lincoln Capital Corp now owns 11,143 shares of the company’s stock worth $451,000 after purchasing an additional 256 shares during the period. Oxinas Partners Wealth Management LLC grew its position in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Oxinas Partners Wealth Management LLC now owns 93,420 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,783,000 after purchasing an additional 267 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 21,231 shares of the company’s stock worth $773,000 after purchasing an additional 285 shares during the period. Paladin Advisory Group LLC grew its position in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Paladin Advisory Group LLC now owns 55,329 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,015,000 after purchasing an additional 288 shares during the period. Finally, SBI Securities Co. Ltd. grew its position in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 5.7% during the 1st quarter. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 5,341 shares of the company’s stock worth $194,000 after purchasing an additional 288 shares during the period.

SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF Stock Performance

Shares of SPDW opened at $42.44 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $41.66 and its two-hundred day moving average is $39.56. The company has a market capitalization of $28.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.12 and a beta of 0.89. SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF has a fifty-two week low of $32.30 and a fifty-two week high of $43.02.

SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF Profile

SPDR S&P World ex US ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible total return performance of the S&P/Citigroup BMI World Ex US Index (the Index). The Index is a market capitalization-weighted index that defines and measures the investable universe of publicly traded companies domiciled in developed countries outside the United States.

