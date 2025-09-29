Reviewing Can-Fite BioPharma (NYSE:CANF) and Endonovo Therapeutics (OTCMKTS:ENDVD)

Can-Fite BioPharma (NYSE:CANF – Get Free Report) and Endonovo Therapeutics (OTCMKTS:ENDVD – Get Free Report) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, earnings, valuation, institutional ownership, dividends, analyst recommendations and risk.

Risk & Volatility

Can-Fite BioPharma has a beta of 1.06, indicating that its stock price is 6% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Endonovo Therapeutics has a beta of 1.98, indicating that its stock price is 98% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Get Can-Fite BioPharma alerts:

Institutional and Insider Ownership

21.0% of Can-Fite BioPharma shares are held by institutional investors. 0.8% of Can-Fite BioPharma shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 5.6% of Endonovo Therapeutics shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Recommendations

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Can-Fite BioPharma 0 0 2 0 3.00 Endonovo Therapeutics 0 0 0 0 0.00

This is a breakdown of current ratings and target prices for Can-Fite BioPharma and Endonovo Therapeutics, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Can-Fite BioPharma presently has a consensus target price of $14.50, indicating a potential upside of 2,219.63%. Given Can-Fite BioPharma’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Can-Fite BioPharma is more favorable than Endonovo Therapeutics.

Profitability

This table compares Can-Fite BioPharma and Endonovo Therapeutics’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Can-Fite BioPharma N/A N/A N/A Endonovo Therapeutics -6,075.54% N/A -279.35%

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Can-Fite BioPharma and Endonovo Therapeutics”s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Can-Fite BioPharma $560,000.00 3.95 -$7.63 million ($1.79) -0.35 Endonovo Therapeutics $170,000.00 0.00 -$400,000.00 N/A N/A

Endonovo Therapeutics has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Can-Fite BioPharma.

Summary

Can-Fite BioPharma beats Endonovo Therapeutics on 7 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Can-Fite BioPharma

(Get Free Report)

Can-Fite BioPharma Ltd., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops small molecule therapeutic products for the treatment of cancer, liver inflammatory diseases, and erectile dysfunction. The company's lead drug candidate Piclidenoson, which has been completed Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of psoriasis; and Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of COVID-19. It also develops Namodenoson that is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of hepatocellular carcinoma, as well as in Phase IIb trial for the treatment of non-alcoholic steatohepatitis; and CF602, which is in pre-clinical trial for the treatment of erectile dysfunction. In addition, the company develops commercial predictive biomarker blood test kit for A3AR. Can-Fite BioPharma Ltd. has license and collaboration agreement with CMS Medical to develop, manufacture, and commercialize Piclidenoson and Namodenoson; and collaboration agreement with Univo Pharmaceuticals to identify and co-develop specific formulations of cannabis components for the treatment of cancer, inflammatory, autoimmune, and metabolic diseases. The company was formerly known as Can-Fite Technologies Ltd. and changed its name to Can-Fite BioPharma Ltd. in January 2001. Can-Fite BioPharma Ltd. was incorporated in 1994 and is headquartered in Petah Tikva, Israel.

About Endonovo Therapeutics

(Get Free Report)

Endonovo Therapeutics, Inc. is a biotechnology company, which engages in the development of bio-electronic approach to regenerative medicine. The firm also develops, manufactures and distributes evolutionary medical devices focused on the healing of wounds and reduction of pain, edema and inflammation on and in the human body. Its technology and products include Electroceuticals, EFECT Trial, SofPulse, Electroceutical Therapy, and Scientific Studies. The company was founded in November 2008 and is headquartered in Woodland Hills, CA.

Receive News & Ratings for Can-Fite BioPharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Can-Fite BioPharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.