Montis Financial LLC Lowers Stock Position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF $EFA

Montis Financial LLC trimmed its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA – Free Report) by 1.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 29,201 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 561 shares during the period. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF makes up about 0.7% of Montis Financial LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 24th biggest holding. Montis Financial LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $2,610,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Smallwood Wealth Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the first quarter valued at about $34,000. Fiduciary Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $36,000. Elequin Capital LP lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 44.7% in the 1st quarter. Elequin Capital LP now owns 447 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares in the last quarter. von Borstel & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $43,000. Finally, 3Chopt Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $52,000. 79.80% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA EFA opened at $92.63 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $66.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.48 and a beta of 0.86. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a one year low of $72.14 and a one year high of $93.77. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $91.32 and its 200 day moving average price is $87.54.

About iShares MSCI EAFE ETF

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

