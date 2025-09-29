VictoryShares Core Intermediate Bond ETF $UITB Shares Bought by Cyr Financial Inc.

Cyr Financial Inc. boosted its position in VictoryShares Core Intermediate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:UITB – Free Report) by 10.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 187,335 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 17,147 shares during the period. VictoryShares Core Intermediate Bond ETF makes up approximately 6.8% of Cyr Financial Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest position. Cyr Financial Inc. owned approximately 0.38% of VictoryShares Core Intermediate Bond ETF worth $8,818,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in UITB. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in shares of VictoryShares Core Intermediate Bond ETF by 80.8% during the first quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 528 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 236 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Planning Group LLC grew its position in VictoryShares Core Intermediate Bond ETF by 15.7% in the 1st quarter. Strategic Planning Group LLC now owns 34,243 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,607,000 after purchasing an additional 4,634 shares during the period. Fjell Capital LLC increased its stake in VictoryShares Core Intermediate Bond ETF by 50.1% during the 1st quarter. Fjell Capital LLC now owns 138,688 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,510,000 after purchasing an additional 46,307 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Management Group Inc. increased its stake in VictoryShares Core Intermediate Bond ETF by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Management Group Inc. now owns 168,855 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,926,000 after purchasing an additional 7,574 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in VictoryShares Core Intermediate Bond ETF by 1.3% during the first quarter. Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 501,145 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,524,000 after buying an additional 6,531 shares during the last quarter.

VictoryShares Core Intermediate Bond ETF stock opened at $47.41 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $47.19 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $46.78. VictoryShares Core Intermediate Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $45.37 and a 1-year high of $48.17.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 9th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 8th were paid a dividend of $0.1616 per share. This is an increase from VictoryShares Core Intermediate Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.14. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 8th. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.1%.

The Victory Portfolios II VictoryShares Core Intermediate Bond ETF (UITB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg US Aggregate Bond index. The fund is an actively managed bond fund that invests primarily in US issues with a dollar-weighted average maturity of three to ten years. UITB was launched on Oct 24, 2017 and is managed by VictoryShares.

